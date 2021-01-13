COVID-19: Warning For Vaccine Scams Issued By Lamont, Other State Officials

Gov. Ned Lamont is warning Connecticut residents to be wary of new vaccination scams that have been making the rounds in the wake of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

An alert was issued by Lamont and the Department of Health warning that "as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to become available to more people, they should be aware of potential scams related to the vaccine and be on the lookout for certain warning signs that can help them avoid being scammed.”

Lamont made note that anyone from a legitimate vaccination distribution site in Connecticut will never ask for bank account information or Social Security numbers, and if they do, it is a sure sign of a scam.

“Nobody will ever need to pay to get early access to the vaccine,” Lamont said. “While patients may be asked to provide health insurance information when they receive the vaccine, health insurance is not required.”

Another scam, Lamont cautioned, involves Internet scammers who pose as legitimate businesses or organizations related to the distribution of the vaccine to steal personal or financial information.

“People should ensure that emails related to the vaccine are coming from legitimate sources before clicking links or opening attachments,” officials said. “When providing personal information, people should double check the URL to ensure its legitimacy.”

Lamont also said that people said Connecticut residents should be cautious of anyone offering a “miracle cure,” treatment, or medication that claims to prevent the virus. There is only a limited number of the federally approved vaccines available.

The governor said that anyone who believes they’re being targeted by scammers should be sure to report it to officials.

“This is a crucial time for Connecticut’s response efforts and I am happy that we are among the states leading the nation in our vaccination efforts,” Lamont said. “But I know where there is success, scams can follow, and we can’t let bad actors interfere with our efforts to ensure our residents are healthy, and we bounce back from this pandemic strong. I encourage anyone who see suspicious behavior or signs of a scam to report it.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz added: “As Connecticut continues to serve as a model for states across the nation for its vaccination efforts, it’s critical that we don’t let bad actors disrupt our monumental progress.

“It’s important for our residents to help us be our watchdogs by reporting suspicious behavior, such as individuals asking for your Social Security number or bank account information, or promising early access to the vaccine.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong made note that to return to any sense of normalcy, it is imperative that the general population get vaccinated and not be deterred by scammers.

“Scammers are out there looking to profit off our anticipation and anxiety,” he said. “There is no miracle cure, and you cannot pay to jump the line. Make sure you are getting information directly from reputable sources, including your employer, your medical provider.”

