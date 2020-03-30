COVID-19: Ridgefield, One Of Hotspots For Pandemic In Fairfield County, Now Has 80 Cases

In one day there are 16 new reported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ridgefield, considered one of Fairfield County's hotspots.

Ridgefield Health Director Ed Briggs confirmed on Monday, March 30, there were 80 COVID-19 active cases in Ridgefield with ages ranging from 12 years old to 101.

The current death toll in toll remains at seven, all at the Ridgefield Crossing senior care facility on Route 7.

Briggs estimated that since the average COVID-19 patient infects about eight other people, Ridgefield could have as many as 400 to 500 cases when the pandemic is expected to reach its apex in two to three weeks.

To any resident who has symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19: "Please quarantine for 14 days," Briggs said. "That means that you should not leave your home. Please follow the CDC guidelines on how to isolate yourself from others in your family."

In addition, to use take-out services, call a friend or one of the many organizations that are set up to help with a pick-up.

Town officials are also asking anyone in the area from New York City to self-quarantine and for all residents to continue practicing social distancing of leaving 6-feet between yourself and the next person.

Because town offices are closed, a Board of Selectman meeting on the budget will be held Wednesday night, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. via a live stream on ridgefield.com and on Comcast 24.

In other COVID-19-related news, the golf course continues to be closed to golfers but is open for hiking and walking. Out of an abundance of caution, residents should expect the course will be closed until some stabilization in the rise of cases occurs.

