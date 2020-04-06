Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Positive Cases In Ridgefield
News

COVID-19: Ridgefield First Selectman Tests Positive With 107 Cases, 12 Fatalities Now In Town

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Contributed

Ridgefield's First Selectman Rudy Marconi reports that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Marconi, 71, said in a statement on Monday, April 6, that he wants to reassure all Ridgefielders that while he "doesn’t feel great," he is doing fine and will work from home as he continues to isolate himself.

“Because I have been extremely careful in following all the directives, this is a reminder of how aggressive this virus is," Marconi said. "Please stay home.”

Currently, there are 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ridgefield, with the number expected to climb later Monday when new information is released, said Health Director Ed Briggs.

The death toll in Ridgefield remains at 12, all associated with Ridgefield Crossings senior living facility on Route 7 (Danbury Road), Briggs said.

"These numbers remind us of how diligent we must remain in keeping our most vulnerable population safe," Briggs said. "Please continue to isolate as much as possible, practicing social distancing when you must go out and following all the CDC recommendations."

Town officials are also advising anyone who has gathered in groups over the weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days before entering any public areas in Ridgefield.

"This is the only way we can protect everyone," Briggs added.

For common questions and additional information, visit ridgefieldct.org .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.