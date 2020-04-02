COVID-19: Ridgefield Death Toll Now At 10, Marking High Rate For Town's Population

One of Connecticut's hardest-hit communities in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is now reporting three more deaths, bringing its total number of fatalities to 10.

There are now 84 COVID-19 active cases in Ridgefield with ages of cases ranging from 2 years old to 101.

Ridgefield has a population of around 24,000. By contrast, Norwalk, with a population around 90,000, has 17 fatalities.

Ridgefield, despite its relatively low population compared to larger cities in Fairfield County and distance from New York City, has been one of the hotspots for COVID-19 in the state per capita.

Nine of the fatalities occurred at Ridgefield Crossing senior care facility on Route 7, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

“It is with great sadness that we report three more losses from one of our assisted care facilities," Marconi said. "We know all of Ridgefield joins in sending our deepest condolences."

Town officials are asking anyone moving into town from New York City to self-quarantine and for all residents to continue practicing social distancing of leaving 6 feet between yourself and the next person.

In other COVID-19-related news, the RIdgefield golf course continues to be closed to golfers but is open for hiking and walking. Out of an abundance of caution, residents should expect the course will be closed until some stabilization in the rise of cases occurs

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.