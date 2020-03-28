COVID-19: Ridgefield Asks NYC Residents To Quarantine

This story has been updated.

With 58 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now being reported in Ridgefield, Connecticut, the town is asking anyone from New York City to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In a statement by Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi released by the town on Saturday, March 28, the two-week self-quarantine should be done "before entering any public area in Ridgefield."

An original statement identified those who should quarantine as from New York, but was later reworded to specific those as being from New York City.

Ridgefield borders the Northern Westchester towns of Lewisboro and North Salem. Putnam County is just to the west of northernmost Ridgefield.

Four Ridgefield residents have died of COVID-19. The positive COVID-19 cases in Ridgefield range in age from 12 to 89, Health Director Ed Briggs said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has reduced the number of people allowed to gather with social distancing to five or fewer.

On Wednesday, March 25, after kids were seen playing lacrosse at Tiger Hollow Field on the campus of Ridgefield High School, Marconi said; "Because Ridgefielders are not doing their part, we are now forced to use precious personnel resources to tape, chain and post signs at all town fields and courts."

Ridgefield has also closed its public golf course.

"We have had many calls regarding the golf course being closed," Marconi said. "Unfortunately, it remains closed until we can be assured that it can be managed without encouraging groups to congregate.

"We have also had two positive cases there and while two weeks have passed since the diagnosis, we are acting out of an abundance of caution."

Marconi said essential businesses are taking precautions, but "it is up to each of us as individuals to go the extra mile. Bring your wipes and sanitize as you go."

