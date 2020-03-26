COVID-19: New Ridgefield Cases Bring Town Total To 46, Ranging In Age From 19 To 89

Four new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ridgefield in the past 24 hours.

Ridgefield Health Director Ed Briggs confirmed the town currently has 46 COVID-19 active cases with the ages of those infected ranging from 19-89 as of early Thursday afternoon, March 26.

In the last 24 hours, Briggs said there are four new cases testing positive in the town. Of the 46 cases, 17 were reported at Ridgefield Crossings (a senior complex) on Route 7 and the remaining 29 were spread throughout the community.

Ridgefield Crossings reports that it is taking optimal health and safety measures and the facility still remains on lockdown to all visitors at this time, Briggs said.

Town public fields, which were closed after residents continue to gather and play games, will remain closed as the number of new cases continues to grow.

On Wednesday, March 25, after kids were seen playing lacrosse at Tiger Hollow, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said; "Because Ridgefielders are not doing their part, we are now forced to use precious personnel resources to tape, chain and post signs at all town fields and courts."

Officials are also asking neighborhoods with recreation areas to also make sure those courts and fields are closed.

