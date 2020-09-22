COVID-19: Classes Canceled At School In Fairfield County After Positive Case

A Fairfield County school was forced to cancel classes due to a staffing shortage brought on by a COVID-19 case.

The Luis Munoz Marin School in Bridgeport canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 21 after a positive COVID-19 case was identified over the weekend the district announced as it began the process of contact tracing anyone who came into contact with the infected individual.

Following the positive case, the district said too many teachers called in sick to hold classes on Monday, and there has been a dearth of substitute teachers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students returned to class on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.