At around 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2,333 customers are in the dark statewide.

Here's a rundown of customers without power by county:

Fairfield - 1,519

Litchfield - 483

Windham - 88

Tolland - 80

New Haven - 64

New London - 64

Hartford - 30

Middlesex - 5

