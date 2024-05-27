Mostly Cloudy 76°

New Info Released After 2 Boys, 2 Girls Pursued From Wilton Caught After Crash In Ridgefield

New information has been released regarding an incident in which two boys and two girls were apprehended by police after crashing in Fairfield County.

One of three girls in the vehicle exited the car at Tanglewood Court off Route 33 in Ridgefield before the car with two boys and the two girls crashed on Catoonah Street of Main Street in Ridgefield.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
At about 4:25 p.m. on Friday, May 27, a concerned citizen contacted the Wilton Police Department to report a young girl appeared to have been forced into a black Subaru station wagon with no plates by a male individual in the area of Ridgefield Road and Drum Hill Road.

The vehicle had then left the area, heading towards Ridgefield, said Lieutenant Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police Department, who said that the Ridgefield PD was alerted. 

The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to pull over for both Wilton and Ridgefield officers. 

While in Ridgefield, a young girl exited the suspect vehicle while the vehicle was still in motion. 

The girl received medical attention and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. 

The suspect vehicle later collided with another vehicle, still in Ridgefield, at which point several juveniles fled on foot. 

K-9 units from Ridgefield PD and Bridgeport PD assisted with locating the two boys and two girls.

They were then transported to the Wilton Police Department to be reunited with their respective parents. 

An officer from Weston PD provided language assistance. 

It was later determined the female juvenile who was initially believed to have been abducted had entered and remained in the vehicle voluntarily, Tornello said. 

All juveniles reside in Danbury. 

Ridgefield PD and Danbury PD followed up with investigations on violations in their respective jurisdictions. 

A Wilton PD School Resource Officer will follow up with an investigation of violations that occurred in Wilton.

"The Wilton Police Department is grateful to the alert citizen who reported a potentially serious crime and to the agencies that provided resources and assistance, contributing to the positive outcome of the incident," Tornello said.

