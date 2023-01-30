Ridgefield Restaurant Worker Loses Home In Fire: Thousands Raised From Fundraiser

A beloved Ridgefield restaurant employee and mother of three who lost her home in a fire is now receiving a slew of donations from her community to help her rebuild.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Orfa Escobedo-Diaz, a well-known employee of Bailey's Backyard, located in Ridgefield at 23 Bailey Ave., lost her home after a fire destroyed it.

Now homeless, Escobedo-Diaz is looking for a new place for her, her husband, and three daughters to rebuild and start over. However, their community made sure that they will not have to do it alone and started a GoFundMe page to raise money for them.

"Orfa is one of the nicest, most honest, loyal, and generous people we know," said Patrick Monaco, who organized the fundraiser on Escobedo-Diaz's behalf.

"Orfa and her husband have worked hard to build a life for their family and all their physical belongings are now gone. Please consider donating!" Monaco added.

So far, over $14,000 had been raised for the family as of Monday, Jan. 30. The ultimate goal is to raise $20,000.

The owners of Bailey's Backyard also encouraged people to donate to the family.

"If you’ve visited Bailey’s over the last 6 years, Orfa has been a large part of the experience. Please help Orfa!" the restaurant said in a post on social media.

Those who wish to donate can click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

