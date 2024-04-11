The incident occurred in Ridgefield at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, in the area of 786 Ridgebury Road.

According to Capt. Jeff Raines of the Ridgefield Police officers responded to a motorcycle accident report and found the vehicle lying in the roadway but no rider.

During a search of the area, officers found a jacket and a backpack in a nearby yard containing a "large amount" of narcotics and a firearm, Raines said.

He added that a short time later, officers located the driver hiding in the back of a nearby vehicle.

The driver, identified as New Haven County resident Tyrone Barham, age 38, of Waterbury, was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Sale of narcotic substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Evading responsibility

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension

Failure to maintain lane

Traveling unreasonably fast

Operating a motorcycle without an endorsement

Failure to renew registration

He was held on a $100,000 bond, which he could not post.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.