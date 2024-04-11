Overcast 57°

Motorcyclist Who Fled Ridgefield Crash Caught, Police Say

A Connecticut motorcyclist who allegedly fled the scene of a crash was caught hiding with drugs and cash, police said.

Tyrone Barham

 Photo Credit: Ridgefield Police
The incident occurred in Ridgefield at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, in the area of 786 Ridgebury Road.

According to Capt. Jeff Raines of the Ridgefield Police officers responded to a motorcycle accident report and found the vehicle lying in the roadway but no rider.

During a search of the area, officers found a jacket and a backpack in a nearby yard containing a "large amount" of narcotics and a firearm, Raines said.

He added that a short time later, officers located the driver hiding in the back of a nearby vehicle.

The driver, identified as New Haven County resident Tyrone Barham, age 38, of Waterbury, was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Sale of narcotic substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Evading responsibility
  • Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Traveling unreasonably fast
  • Operating a motorcycle without an endorsement 
  • Failure to renew registration

He was held on a $100,000 bond, which he could not post.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

