Ridgefield's Popular Prospector Theater Opens Second Location In Neighboring Wilton

Ridgefield's popular Prospect Theater, a non-profit that primarily employs the disabled, will open a second location, replacing Bow Tie Cinemas in Wilton Center, renovating the location with wheelchair and accessibility infrastructure.

Construction at the 21 River Road site is slated to begin in September, and the theater aims to open to movie-goers by the end of 2021.

"Another theater brings more awareness of, and appreciation for, our important mission," says Valerie Jensen, Prospector Theater Founder, Visionary, & Executive Director. “Since opening, thousands of people have reached out to us, asking us to build another Theater. We’re so excited to share our sparkle with the town of Wilton and the joys of meaningful employment with a new generation of Prospects!”

The Prospect Theater's first location is on Prospect Street in Ridgefield. Seventy-five percent of the original theater's workforce, called "Prospects," identify with a disability.

Since the Ridgefield location opened five years ago, and 250 disabled adults have collectively clocked in over 600,000 hours of work there.

“With our strong focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and diversity and inclusion in particular, Kimco applauds the Prospector Theater’s inspiring and impactful mission,” said Joshua Weinkranz, President of Kimco Realty’s Northern Region. “We’re not only committed to the success of the center, but the entire Wilton community.

"Prospector Theater is a welcome addition to the neighborhood that will entertain, employ, and hopefully serve as a local favorite for years to come.”

