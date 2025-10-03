Emily Hogan, 33, of Ridgefield, was charged this week after the man and a child were both hospitalized after unknowingly taking a poisonous chemical, according to Connecticut State Police.

The man told police he became violently ill following a dinner party at his Ridgefield home in August. When he went to the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with renal failure and placed him on dialysis. Tests later confirmed he had ingested monoethylene glycol, a toxic chemical, investigators said.

He told police he believed Hogan had poisoned him because, if he died, she would gain custody of their child and take ownership of his home, an arrest report said.

Police questioned Hogan after the child also became sick and was hospitalized following a visit to the man’s home. She denied poisoning either the man or the child.

Investigators searched Hogan’s phone and found internet searches for poisons, including cyanide and monoethylene glycol. One query asked how much it would take to kill a person, according to the warrant.

Her phone's location data showed she was at the man's home on Aug. 7, shortly before he became ill, the warrant continues.

Hogan later admitted to buying ethylene glycol on Amazon and pouring it into the man’s tea and wine bottle inside his home, the warrant stated. She denied poisoning the child.

She told investigators she poisoned the man as "payback for being mentally abusive," the warrant said.

Hogan was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of interfering with police, authorities said. She was held on a $1 million bond.

