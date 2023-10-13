Bomb Threat At Jewish Temple In Ridgefield Under Investigation, Police Say

The threat was called into Congregation Shir Shalom, located in Ridgefield, said Capt. Jeff Raines, of the Ridgefield Police.

Officers evacuated the building and requested the Stamford Police to respond with a bomb detection canine, Raines said.

Raines said a short time later, the premise was searched by the Ridgefield Police along with a Stamford Police K-9 Officer and his canine, which resulted in no devices being found.

"It is our understanding that multiple other places of worship, throughout the State of Connecticut received similar threats today," Raines said. "We want to thank the staff at Temple Shir Shalom for their assistance as well as Stamford Police for their quick response."

Raines asked that everyone continue to be vigilant and if you see something suspicious, please contact the department immediately at 203-438-6531 or dial 911 if necessary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.