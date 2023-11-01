Support Pours In For Family Of Beloved Ridgefield High School Student Who Died At Age 15

Thomas John Bergeron III, of Ridgefield, died on Monday, Oct. 30.

Tommy was the beloved son of Eliana (Romero) and Thomas John Bergeron Jr., and the loving brother of Luna Bergeron, according to his obituary.

Ridgefield Public Schools officials made the announcement to the community on Monday but did not name the student.

A GoFundMe started for the family by friends said "The unexpected death of a child is an unimaginable loss that no one can prepare for."

The fundraiser, which has raised more than $50,000 said all of the money raised would go directly to the family.

"While we cannot take away their pain, we can help this loving family with the many financial burdens they now face," the GoFundMe said. "Please consider donating as they lay their son to rest and seek the support they need to help them cope with this tragedy."

A prayer vigil will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Ridgefield.

There will be no calling hours and interment will take place privately.

