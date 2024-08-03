31-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead At Home In Ridgefield

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in Ridgefield, officers responded to a home on Powder Horn Drive, located off Farmingville Road, for a report of a domestic incident and discovered the deceased victim, an elderly man.

The suspect, Steven James Urrichio, age 31, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Ridgefield Police Department on a court-set $1.5 million bond.

Ridgefield PD Captain Jeff Raines said it was an isolated incident and "there is no danger to the public."

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and police have not disclosed the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The Ridgefield Police Detective Division is investigating the incident with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

