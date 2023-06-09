With 1,152 Avocados A Day, Guac Time Opens First CT Location In Norwalk

Up to 1,152 avocados a day are used at all six restaurants — including the latest (and first) in Connecticut in Norwalk.

That number will go up to 1,344 when the seventh Guac Time opens in Queens in the fall. Five of the six current eateries are either in New York City or on Long Island.

Guac Time is the brainchild of a Stratford couple, Harmeet and Subodh Marwaha, and their two New York-based partners Akash Marwaha and Manny Singh.

The Marwahas, married for 15 years this July and parents of two, have called Stratford home for the past 10 years. Both come from India and have been in the United States for almost 22 years.

Previously, Harmeet owned a Subway franchise and Subodh a Checkers and Rally’s. Looking for new opportunities, they and their partners came up with Guac Time—a unique name that quite intentionally evokes “good time.”

“There are few Mexican fast-food restaurants out there aside from Chipotle,” said Harmeet Marwaha, “so we decided to come up with a wider concept, to have Mexican with more options—like french fries—for our customers.”

The first Guac Time opened in New York City in June 2021. Four more shops soon followed in and around the Big Apple.

From tacos to taco bowls to burritos to quesadillas and more, Guac Time has all your Mexican favorites prepared fresh—and also includes several vegan options.

“Nothing is frozen; our chicken is always fresh,” said Subodh Marwaha. “And our special sauces, created from scratch at each location, are really good.”

Harmeet’s favorite? The shrimp tacos with a chicken bowl coming in at a close second.

Subodh’s favorite is the honey chipotle chicken, which also happens to be the most popular menu item in their restaurants.

“Our menu is the same at every location,” said Harmeet Marwaha. “We build our recipes ourselves and are still improving them with spices and everything.”

The Marwahas’ goal is to create a franchise. They are on their way with 6 restaurants—and now a 7th coming—in two years.

“We believe it’s the customer service and our food,” said Harmeet Marwaha. “We do not compromise anything in the quality of our food. That’s what’s helped us to grow so much.”

Guac Time's newest location is at 500 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk in Darinor Plaza.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.