Winner, Winner: $2 Million Lotto Prize Sold At Norwalk Convenience Store

One lucky person is $2 million richer after this Connecticut convenience store sold a prize-winning Powerball ticket, lottery officials announced.

A $2 million Powerball prize sold at a Norwalk convenience store has been claimed. 

 Photo Credit: Google maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Sophie Grieser
The winning ticket was claimed on Friday, Nov. 17 after being purchased at a convenience store in the Fairfield County city of Norwalk.

According to the Connecticut State Lottery, the Powerball ticket, worth a prize of $2 million, was sold at Norwalk Convenience Mart Inc., located in the Exxon Mobil at 219 East Avenue.

The winner, who is from Norwalk, has not made their identity public.

The $2 million prize is one of four lottery winnings claimed in the state on Friday, Nov. 17.

For a full list of winners and winning numbers, click here

