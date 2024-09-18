'We're All Going To Miss Him': Norwalk Family Grieves Father Of 4's Sudden Death

The 59-year-old lifelong Fairfield County resident could captain nearly any boat, he was quick with a joke and a laugh, and he loved to tool around on his Harley Davidson with a long-time buddy on nice days.

Dwight was struck while riding his bike on Saturday, Sept. 14, when a truck hit him as he crossed an intersection in his hometown of Norwalk. He died at Norwalk Hospital a short time later.

He was returning from a sunny day bike ride to Kent — about a two-hour round trip — when he was hit less than two miles from his home.

He leaves behind four adult children — Jake, Jamie, Tess, and Wilton — whom he loved and praised to anyone who'd listen.

"He was a good guy," his protective older sister Jill told Daily Voice in an interview. "He loved his kids, loved his family. That's what mattered most to him. That and being a captain."

Dwight was a boat captain for hire. This is one of his busier times of year because he pilots multiple vessels from the region to Florida for the winter for dozens of owners, his sister said.

Dwight and his older sisters Jill and Dawn can trace their family lineage in Norwalk back to the 1600s. Many of those ancestors built things, but Dwight felt happiest with a deck beneath his feet.

Jill laughed that she had to stop letting her daughter Gemma go on boat rides with Uncle Dwight because he wouldn't have her — or any other family member aboard — home before midnight.

"He just loved being out there," she said. "... He spoiled my daughter. He was a good uncle."

The family will hold a private funeral ceremony for Dwight this weekend. That's partly because they aren't sure they can find a place large enough for all the grieving guests.

The family will host a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tonetta Circle in Norwalk.

"My Facebook has been filled with people with something nice to say about him," Jill said. "... We're all going to his him."

Norwalk Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The other driver's name has not been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.