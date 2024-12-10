The 92,000-square-foot supermarket will open at 675 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk during the summer of 2025. Although the company has not specified an exact opening date, it confirmed the store will feature its signature departments and offerings.

The Norwalk Wegmans will include made-to-order restaurant-style foods such as sushi, pizza, chef-prepared salads, and sandwiches. Customers can also expect a produce department featuring hundreds of fruits and vegetables, along with extensive seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese selections. Convenient drive-through curbside loading lanes will serve customers picking up online grocery or Meals-To-Go orders.

The store will operate daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

In addition to the supermarket, the location will include a two-story parking deck with 551 spaces. A bridge will connect the parking deck to a mezzanine level of the store. The parking garage will feature a solar canopy and 12 Tesla charging stations on its lower level, according to Wegmans.

Wegmans plans to employ approximately 500 full- and part-time staff at the Norwalk store. For job opportunities and application details, click here.

