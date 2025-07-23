Wegmans officially opened its first Connecticut supermarket in Norwalk on Wednesday, July 23. The 92,000-square-foot store is located at 675 Connecticut Avenue, about a mile from exit 13 on Interstate 95.

The new Wegmans features signature offerings like fresh produce, seafood, bakery goods, a large selection of cheeses, and deli meats. It also offers made-to-order meals like sushi, sandwiches, pizza, and chef-prepared salads.

The Norwalk site includes a two-story parking deck with 551 spaces, a solar canopy, and 12 Tesla charging stations. A pedestrian bridge links the deck to the store's main entrance.

Excited shoppers were outside as early as 5:30 a.m. to be the first ones in line for the grand opening, CT Insider reported.

"They've been a fantastic partner to the city over the past year, attending many of our community events and working with local nonprofit organizations to find ways to donate their food waste to food-insecure individuals in the community," Mayor Harry Rilling said in a Facebook post. "They've also prioritized hiring Norwalk residents to their brand-new store and have hired a total of more than 500 employees. We hope the community enjoys them!"

The Norwalk supermarket will be open every day from 6 a.m. through midnight. It also offers grocery delivery and pickup.

This is the sixth New England store for Wegmans, joining five others in Massachusetts. There are also four Wegmans relatively near Norwalk in the New York City area and on Long Island.

In total, Wegmans has 114 locations across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Two more supermarkets are planned in North Carolina, along with one near Pittsburgh.

Wegmans was founded in Rochester, NY, in 1916.

