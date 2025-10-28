Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Vote For Your Fairfield County Favorites In DV’s Readers’ Choice 2025

Who serves the pizza you can’t stop craving? Which local boutique keeps your style on point? Whose service always goes above and beyond?

Behind every great meal, fresh bouquet, or clean car is someone who cares. Vote for your favorites for Readers’ Choice 2025 today.

Behind every great meal, fresh bouquet, or clean car is someone who cares. Vote for your favorites for Readers’ Choice 2025 today.

 Photo Credit: Daily Voice
Best brunch in Fairfield County? Don’t keep it a secret! Vote!

Best brunch in Fairfield County? Don’t keep it a secret! Vote!

 Photo Credit: Photo by Damien Kopp on Unsplash
Daily Voice

The finalists are in—and now it’s your turn to decide who takes home the title in the 2025 Daily Voice Readers’ Choice Awards in Fairfield County!

From coffee shops to concert venues, home services to happy hours, this is your chance to show some love for the people and places that make Fairfield County special.

Voting is open now through November 15, and every vote counts. Your favorite businesses worked hard to earn their spot—now help them claim victory and kick off the new year with the recognition they deserve.

Winners will be announced around the new year, shining a spotlight on the people and places that make Fairfield County truly stand out.

Don’t wait—cast your votes, rally your friends, and let’s celebrate the very best of Fairfield County together!

