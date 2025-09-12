Tylon Gardner, 35, of Hamden, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after a yearlong investigation into a break-in at Cubesmart on Bouton Street in Norwalk.

Authorities said 89 storage units were entered, and among the stolen items were firearms.

Detective Barron led the case. Investigators said the work stretched across months of video review, search warrants, and coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation led Barron to Gardner. A judge issued an arrest warrant in July, and Barron made the arrest this week at Stamford Superior Court.

Gardner is charged with five counts of burglary, five counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, two counts of theft of a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm, police said.

He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

