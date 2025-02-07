Trespasser Who Offered Child Candy Arrested In Norwalk: Cops

Norwalk Police responded to a suspicious person call in the area of Woodward Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, Sergeant Ryan Evarts said.

Officers were told that a man had entered private property and asked a child if they wanted candy and if they wished to listen to music. When the child declined, the man reportedly stood there watching them enter their home, police said.

Based on a description given at the scene, officers searched the area and located Richard Fagan, of Norwalk, officials said.

Fagan was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 20, 2025, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.norwalkpd.com or via text by sending “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

