Partly Cloudy 89°

SHARE

$23K Worth Of Golf Gear Stolen From Norwalk Store, Suspect Linked To Others

Police say they've arrested a man who they say is connected to multiple golf store heists. 

Matthew Berman is accused of stealing more than $23,000 worth of high-end golf equipment from a Golf Galaxy store in Norwalk.

Matthew Berman is accused of stealing more than $23,000 worth of high-end golf equipment from a Golf Galaxy store in Norwalk.

 Photo Credit: Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

In February, a Norwalk Golf Galaxy store on Connecticut Ave. was robbed of several high-end clubs worth about $23,000, police said. 

Norwalk detectives shared info from the robbery with other local agencies, and police in New York noticed a similar pattern to multiple high-end burglaries there, where someone had swiped thousands in expensive equipment. 

Their investigation led them to Matthew Berman, 41, of the Bronx, Norwalk police said. He turned himself in on Wednesday, June 25. 

He is charged in Connecticut with burglary, larceny, and criminal Mischief, police said. He was being held on a $200,000 bond. 

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE