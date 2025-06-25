$23K Worth Of Golf Gear Stolen From Norwalk Store, Suspect Linked To Others

In February, a Norwalk Golf Galaxy store on Connecticut Ave. was robbed of several high-end clubs worth about $23,000, police said.

Norwalk detectives shared info from the robbery with other local agencies, and police in New York noticed a similar pattern to multiple high-end burglaries there, where someone had swiped thousands in expensive equipment.

Their investigation led them to Matthew Berman, 41, of the Bronx, Norwalk police said. He turned himself in on Wednesday, June 25.

He is charged in Connecticut with burglary, larceny, and criminal Mischief, police said. He was being held on a $200,000 bond.

