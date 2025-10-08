Teresa Martinez, of Bridgeport, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but her term is suspended after six years, the Office of the State's Attorney announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8. She must serve five years of probation after her release.

Martinez pleaded guilty to trafficking in persons and risk of injury to a child, prosecutors said.

Investigators found that Martinez, who went by the name Tecca, trafficked three girls to 62-year-old Eugene Luini for months in 2020. He arranged to pay $200 for sex, and Martinez would pocket half of the proceeds, prosecutors said.

All of the victims were younger than 18, and one was below 16, state authorities said.

Luini was convicted in New York for first-degree sexual assault of someone under 11 years old, first-degree sodomy, and soliciting a prostitute, officials previously said.

Norwalk Police verified details through hotel records that matched the minors’ accounts. The co-defendant, who paid in cash and reserved the rooms, still faces charges in Stamford Superior Court.

State prosecutors commended the Norwalk Police Department, particularly Detective Patrick English, for his hard work in helping secure the conviction.

