Student Arrested After Fight With Paraprofessional At Middle School In Norwalk: Police

A middle school student in Fairfield County was arrested after physically confronting a paraprofessional, police said. 

The altercation happened at West Rocks Middle School in Norwalk on Wednesday, April 19, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 19 at West Rocks Middle School in Norwalk, according to Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh. 

An investigation into the incident, which included interviews with the paraprofessional, an interview of the student with his parent present, and a witness who walked in during the incident, determined that the student initiated the altercation in an in-school suspension room, Walsh said. 

The paraprofessional suffered a minor cut from the incident. 

The student, whose name was not released due to age, was arrested via a juvenile summons. 

After the arrest, police conducted a second interview with the witness when concerns about the incident were brought up by a "community stakeholder." 

This witness provided a handwritten sworn statement and gave an identical account of what had happened, Walsh said. 

