Street Racing Bust: 20-Year-Old From Norwalk Accused Of Leading Statewide Takeovers

A 20-year-old Fairfield County resident, Jefferson Duron, of Norwalk, was arrested at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Monday, May 22, for being a ring leader in a series of illegal street racing events, according to Connecticut State Police.

The arrest came after months of police investigations into “street takeover” events, where racers and spectators gather to race cars, perform a burnout with their cars, set off fireworks, and more, officials said.

Authorities reported that over 200 people participated in “street takeovers” across Hartford, Tolland, and New Haven counties on the night of Sunday, May 21.

Of the participants, police determined that a gray Ford Mustang GT was one of the leaders of the takeover events.

When police later saw the Ford Mustang driving south on I-91 near Route 40, they conducted a stop, which resulted in the driver, Duron, being placed under arrest without incident for his alleged role in leading the recent takeovers.

Duron is charged with:

Failure to display plates

Reckless driving

Improper rear marker lights

Riot, first-degree

Inciting to riot

Reckless endangerment, first-degree

He was scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Monday, May 22.

Connecticut State Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the street takeovers to contact 860-534-1000. Additionally, authorities warn that the public be cautious when approaching a potential “street takeover” event.

All information will remain anonymous.

