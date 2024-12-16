Speeding DUI Norwalk Driver Was Nearly 2X Legal BAC Limit In Traffic Stop: Police

Ankit Bhutani, 27, was behind the wheel of a 1989 BMW 325i and heading south on Danbury Road near Ridgefield Road around 12:02 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, when he was stopped by a Wilton police officer unit for traveling 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and unsafe passing, the department said.

During the stop, officers suspected Bhutani was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He failed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to standard and was arrested. Police said Bhutani’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.1157%, over the legal limit of 0.08%.

Bhutani was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, and unsafe passing. He was released on a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Dec. 24 at 10 a.m., authorities said.

Wilton Police remind drivers to follow posted speed limits and avoid operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs to ensure the safety of all road users.

