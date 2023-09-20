Fair 73°

Missing Man Last Seen In Norwalk Found Safe

New update: Armstrong has been safely located, Norwalk Police announced. His whereabouts were not released by authorities. 

Kennon Armstrong, age 78, has been found, Norwalk Police said. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police
Original Report: Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 78-year-old man who was last seen in Fairfield County. 

A silver alert was issued for 78-year-old Kennon Armstrong on Wednesday, Sept. 20 by Norwalk Police. 

According to the department, Armstrong was last seen on Adams Lane in Norwalk around 2 p.m. wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and navy and green checkered pants. He may have been barefoot. 

Anyone who sees Armstrong is asked to call 911. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

