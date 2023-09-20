Missing Man Last Seen In Norwalk Found Safe

Original Report: Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 78-year-old man who was last seen in Fairfield County.

A silver alert was issued for 78-year-old Kennon Armstrong on Wednesday, Sept. 20 by Norwalk Police.

According to the department, Armstrong was last seen on Adams Lane in Norwalk around 2 p.m. wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and navy and green checkered pants. He may have been barefoot.

Anyone who sees Armstrong is asked to call 911.

