The 38-year-old Norwalk resident died peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 10, according to her obituary on the Raymond Funeral Home website.

A Sharon native, Nicole had been battling cancer for nearly as long as she'd been married to her husband, Jay. And according to him, she won her fight.

"Nicole WON her fight and is now at peace," he said in a Facebook post Saturday morning, Oct. 11. "She never lost her smile or fierce spirit all the way thru. She is my hero, soulmate, wife, lover, friend and inspiration in life FOREVER & ETERNITY."

Nicole's obituary remembers her as the cornerstone of her family.

"She was passionate about good cuisine, delighting in culinary experiences that brought people together, which was one of her and her devoted husband Jay’s most favorite past time," it reads. "Nicole was an excellent shopper with a keen eye for fashion, particularly for Lilly Pulitzer, which reflected her vibrant and joyful style. Her love for travel took her to cherished destinations, with Cape Cod and Disney holding special places in her heart."

A GoFundMe launched to support Jay seeks to raise $25,000.

"Nicole was a radiant warrior with an immense heart and an unbelievable joy for life," the campaign says. "She fought bravely for 8 years. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend, and the glue that held her family together with her boundless love and selflessness. Her presence filled every room with happiness, her bright smile and big blue eyes were unmatched."

In addition to Jay, Nicole is survived by her parents, Fred and Kim Langer; sister, Brittany Keleman (James); nephews, Gio, Matteo, and Alex; and her fur babies.

Click here for Nicole Somma's complete obituary with service details and here to view the GoFundMe for Jay.

