Woman Nabbed For Stabbing Man In Leg In Norwalk, Police Say

The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 1, in Norwalk in the parking lot on Connecticut Avenue.

Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police said officers found the man after receiving a call for a person needing medical aid in the parking lot.

An investigation found the man was a victim of domestic violence; the suspect was identified as New Haven County resident Yessica Paola Jimenez, age 49, of Seymour.

Officers were able to track down Jimenez and charged her with assault.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he is expected to survive.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the Domestic Violence Crisis Center hotline 24/7 at 203-588-9097 or call 911.

Jimenez was held on a $500,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.