Seen Them? Silver Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Girl, 1-Year-Old Son Last Seen In Norwalk

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl and her young son who were last seen in Fairfield County. 

<p>Camryn Blake, age 16, has been reported missing from Norwalk.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Police
Camryn Blake, age 16, and her 1-year-old son, Kamruan Blake, were last seen in Norwalk on Ely Avenue, Norwalk Police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 31 around 5:15 p.m. 

Authorities described Camryn Blake as being 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with braided hair in a bun. She was last seen pushing her son in a black stroller while wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants. 

Blake also has ties to New Haven and Boston, Massachusetts, police said.

Anyone with information as to Blake's whereabouts is asked to call Norwalk Police at (203) 854-3000.

