A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a high school in Fairfield County.

Norwalk Police say a knife was located, and a victim is receiving stab wound care at Norwalk Hospital early Friday evening, March 24.

New information on the Norwalk High School incident will be released shortly, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.