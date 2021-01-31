Norwalk Schools To Close Monday Due To Nor'easter

As a long-lasting, major storm takes aim on the Northeast with a potential for more than a foot of snow, Norwalk Public School is canceling classes.

Due to the expected storm, all Norwalk Public Schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 1, said Brenda Wilcox Williams, director of communication.

"There will be no remote instruction," Wilcox Williams said. "With the forecast showing significant snow and wind, it will be a traditional snow day."

The school plans to assess weather conditions throughout the day on Monday before making a decision on the status of school operations and instruction for Tuesday, Feb. 2, she added.

