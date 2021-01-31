Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Schools Announce Closures Due To Storm
Schools

Norwalk Schools To Close Monday Due To Nor'easter

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
All Norwalk schools will be closed on Monday due to a large Nor'easter.
All Norwalk schools will be closed on Monday due to a large Nor'easter. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department/Facebook

As a long-lasting, major storm takes aim on the Northeast with a potential for more than a foot of snow, Norwalk Public School is canceling classes.

Due to the expected storm, all Norwalk Public Schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 1, said Brenda Wilcox Williams, director of communication.

"There will be no remote instruction," Wilcox Williams said. "With the forecast showing significant snow and wind, it will be a traditional snow day."

The school plans to assess weather conditions throughout the day on Monday before making a decision on the status of school operations and instruction for Tuesday, Feb. 2, she added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.