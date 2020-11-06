COVID-19: School In Norwalk Closes For In-Person Learning After Confirmed Case

Another school in Fairfield County has been forced to transition back to its remote learning model after learning of a newly confirmed COVID-19 case.

Late on Thursday, Nov. 5, Norwalk School District officials were notified of a confirmed COVID-19 case at Roton Middle School, forcing them into distance learning on Friday, Nov. 6 as the district and health officials completed contact tracing efforts.

Earlier this week, school officials at West Rocks Middle School also announced that a staff member at West Rocks Middle School was in quarantine after testing positive for the virus, prompting them to transition to remote learning through at least Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Students are expected to return to the classroom at Roton as soon as Monday, Nov. 9.

“Tonight, Norwalk Public Schools was notified of a confirmed COVID case at Roton Middle School,” district officials announced. “To provide the time for thorough contact tracing, Roton will change to full remote learning for tomorrow, Friday, (Nov.) 6. Roton families will get a robocall and email from the school with additional information.

“School will start at Roton tomorrow morning at the regular time, and students should log in as usual. Stay safe, Norwalk.”

