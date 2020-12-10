COVID-19: More Cases Cause New Closures At Norwalk Schools

New cases of COVID-19 have caused the Norwalk Public School District to move two additional schools to all remote learning.

The move comes after the Norwalk Public Schools District was notified on Wednesday, Dec. 9, of new positive COVID-19 cases at two schools.

As a result, Cranbury Elementary will transition to remote learning beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, returning to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 21.

Wolfpit Elementary also will go into remote learning starting Thursday and will return on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

"Unfortunately, due to the number of staff members now quarantined, we are no longer able to effectively operate these buildings," the district said.

The variation in return dates reflects different factors, such as when someone received a positive test result or when someone with a now confirmed case was last in a building.

It can also reflect that a group of staff members who were previously quarantined as a precaution is scheduled to return.

Teachers and staff will also be working remotely and will be in contact with all students in the morning at each school’s regular start time.

