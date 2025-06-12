A Few Clouds 89°

Routine Norwalk Traffic Stop Lands Intoxicated Driver With Gun In Jail: Police

A routine traffic stop ended with a man facing serious charges after police caught him driving under the influence while carrying a loaded gun, officials said. 

Kirk Thomas

Kirk Thomas, 29, of Bridgeport, is facing multiple charges following his arrest on Thursday morning, June 12, in Norwalk, authorities said. 

A Norwalk police officer spotted Thomas' Tesla blow through a red light at the intersection of East and Hendricks Avenue without stopping during morning rush-hour traffic. The car turned on I-95, and the officer followed suit. 

After pulling him over, Thomas was found to be smoking marijuana and driving with a gun in the vehicle. He was charged with: 

  • Carrying a firearm under the influence
  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Failure to obey traffic control signals
  • Operating a vehicle with illegally tinted windows
  • Smoking or otherwise ingesting cannabis while driving

He was being held on a $5,000 bond, police said. 

Norwalk police are targeting aggressive drivers as part of the department's "Summer Slowdown Days." Motorists should expect to see more patrol cars on the road watching for bad drivers.

