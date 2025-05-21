Routine Norwalk Traffic Stop Lands 3 In Jail With Felony Charges: Police

Officers pulled over a vehicle around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, on Cudlipp Street near Jacob Street, according to Norwalk police.

The driver, Charles Razor, was found to have a suspended license. As officers questioned the passengers, they discovered Darius McGee had a loaded Glock 45 with an illegal extended magazine, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a second loaded 9mm handgun with the serial number scratched off, along with several plastic baggies containing suspected drug residue and unidentified pills, police said.

None of them had permits for the weapons, police said.

Razor, 26, of Stamford, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, alteration of a serial number, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drugs, Norwalk police said. He was being held on a $250,000 bond.

McGee, 23, of Stamford, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal sale/purchase of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of narcotics, police said. He was being held on a $200,000 bond.

Dasiah Darielle McGee, 23, of Stamford, was arrested and charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle, Norwalk police said. Her bond was set at $10,000.

