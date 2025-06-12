Pride, With Purpose: 2025’s Retailers Promoting Pride Month This June

For many, Pride Month is also a time to support the organizations driving lasting change. Groups such as PFLAG, the nation's first and largest organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, and the Trevor Project, a leading force in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth, provide vital resources and life-saving support throughout the year.

This June, several major brands are supporting efforts like these—with campaigns, collections, and contributions that aim to make an impact.

Launching its 11th annual Proud To Be collection which includes new custom Chuck Taylors

$3.4 million pledged and donated since 2015 to local, national, and international LGBTQ+ organizations

H&M

Matching donations to The Trevor Project (up to $150,000)

Sponsor of World Pride Parade in Washington, D.C.

Sponsor of the ACLU’s Pride Reception in New York City

Partnering with Translatable, a nonprofit founded by Zaya and Dwyane Wade

J.Crew

Donating $50,000 to PFLAG

Selling the Laura Chautin X J.Crew capsule collection celebrating the LGBTQ+ community

Levi’s

$100,000 annual donation to OutRight International, a global organization dedicated to advancing human rights for LGBTQIA+ individuals

Pride collection designed by Levi's staff who identify as part of LGBTQ+ community

L'Occitane

Donating 5% of all June sales (up to $25,000) to PFLAG

Michaels

Pride collection of decorations and accessories

Donating a portion of proceeds from its Pride assortment—up to $25,000—to support PFLAG’s mission

Nike

Featuring shoe designs from married former and current, respectively, WNBA players Allie Quigley and Coutney Vandersloot as part of its For PRIDE collection

Since 2012 Nike has donated millions to LGBTQ+ community programs

Sephora

Ulta Beauty

Donating $50,000 to PFLAG

Highlighting LGBTQ-founded brands

Whether you're shopping for something new or simply curious about how companies are engaging with Pride Month, these are the brands putting inclusion front and center—with purpose, not just promotion.

Because in a month that celebrates authenticity, the most powerful statement a brand can make is showing up—with action, accountability, and heart.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

