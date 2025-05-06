Popular Sports Chain Restaurant Abruptly Closes In Norwalk's SoNo Collection

Yard House, which had been located at the SoNo Collection mall in Norwalk, shut its doors on Tuesday, May 6, with little public notice.

The company said in a statement that employees from the Norwalk location will have the opportunity to transfer to other Yard House restaurants.

“Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and one that we made carefully and thoughtfully,” the spokesperson said in a statement, “particularly because it impacts our team members and guests.”

On Tuesday, crews removed the signage from the building at 100 N. Water St. Callers to the restaurant’s phone line now receive a voicemail directing them to the nearest location in West Nyack and Yonkers, New York.

The Norwalk location had been in operation since opening in 2021.

