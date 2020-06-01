Norwalk Police Chief To Trump: 'Please Step Up'

The police chief of one of Fairfield County's largest cities is calling out President Donald Trump for his inaction as violent protests broke out across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

With both peaceful and violent protests breaking out throughout the county, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik took to social media to address the unrest among area residents, while taking a shot at the commander-in-chief.

“We’re working so hard to maintain the public trust while the president is silent,” he posted on Twitter. “@realDonaldTrump please step up and lead. Address the country and reassure we are all one. Democrat or Republican means very little right now.”

Earlier in the day, Kulhawik praised Norwalk residents who participated in a planned protest on Connecticut Avenue which the police department oversaw.

“Thank you to all who attended today. Your voice was heard. We appreciate the peaceful and safe manner in which it was conducted,” he posted. “I enjoyed speaking with so many of you. #ourNorwalkbettertogether"

'Thank you, community partners, neighbors, and friends who participated in the peaceful protest today," Norwalk Police said in a statement. "Thank you for your patience. Together, we kept everyone safe and ensured that the right to protest was protected. We Stand Together against police brutality."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.