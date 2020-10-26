COVID-19: Norwalk Mayor Quarantines After Member Of Family Tests Positive

An elected official in Fairfield County is the latest to enter quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling has entered quarantine due to close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus, city officials announced on Sunday, Oct. 25, though he has tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

There has been a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Norwalk, with more than 200 cases reported in the past two weeks, prompting state officials to dub it a “red alert” municipality.

While in the red, residents have been advised to limit trips outside the house, and public events and gatherings should be canceled. Indoor and outdoor activities are also subject to postponement.

Some non-essential businesses may also be temporarily shut down as a precaution, and mandatory testing of residents, staff, and visitors at nursing home will be required.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.