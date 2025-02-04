Police ID Man Hit, Killed By Unmarked Norwalk Police Vehicle

Manuel Bonilla-Gomez, of Norwalk, was riding his bike near the Connecticut and Fairfield Avenues intersection in Norwalk around 6 p.m. when the crash happened, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed Bonilla-Gomez to Norwalk Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Norwalk police said Bonilla-Gomez was riding south on Clinton Avenue and crossed Connecticut Avenue on a red light as the police vehicle passed through the intersection with a green light and crashed into his bike.

Norwalk Detective Andrew Roncinske was responding to a call when he crashed into Bonilla-Gomez. Officials placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is the department's procedure, police officials said.

"I ask that we all keep the family of Manuel Bonilla-Gomez, Detective Roncinske, and all those affected by this tragic accident in our thoughts and prayers during these most difficult times, Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said in a statement.

Norwalk police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on it to contact Detective Nicholas Olivetti at Nicholas.Olivetti@ct.gov.

