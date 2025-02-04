Overcast 43°

Police ID Man Hit, Killed By Unmarked Norwalk Police Vehicle

Authorities have identified the Fairfield County man who was killed when he was hit by an unmarked police vehicle while riding his bike this week. 

Manuel Bonilla-Gomez, of Norwalk, was riding his bike near the Connecticut and Fairfield Avenues intersection in Norwalk around 6 p.m. when the crash happened, authorities said. 

Paramedics rushed Bonilla-Gomez to Norwalk Hospital, where he died of his injuries. 

Norwalk police said Bonilla-Gomez was riding south on Clinton Avenue and crossed Connecticut Avenue on a red light as the police vehicle passed through the intersection with a green light and crashed into his bike. 

Norwalk Detective Andrew Roncinske was responding to a call when he crashed into Bonilla-Gomez. Officials placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is the department's procedure, police officials said. 

"I ask that we all keep the family of Manuel Bonilla-Gomez, Detective Roncinske, and all those affected by this tragic accident in our thoughts and prayers during these most difficult times, Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said in a statement. 

Norwalk police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on it to contact Detective Nicholas Olivetti at Nicholas.Olivetti@ct.gov. 

