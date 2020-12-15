Woman Nabbed For Multiple Commercial Burglaries In Norwalk

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for allegedly being an accomplice in numerous commercial burglaries earlier this year.

Lindsey Lyon, 32, of New Canaan, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 15, for taking part in the burglaries over a two-week period in Norwalk in October, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

According to Zwickler, Lyon and an accomplice broke into numerous local businesses during the overnight hours, causing hundreds of dollars of damage and stealing cash.

The Detective Bureau investigated these cases extensively and identified Lyon as a suspect, he said.

Lyon was charged with:

Six counts of conspiracy to commit burglary

Five counts of conspiracy to commit larceny Sixth

Five counts of larceny

She is being held on a $220,000 bond.

Zwicker said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.

