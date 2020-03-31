Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Woman Accused Of Biting Victim During Greenwich Assault, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Greenwich woman was arrested for allegedly biting the hand of a person she was fighting with, causing an injury.
A Fairfield County woman was arrested after allegedly biting another person during a fight.

Valerie Ospina, 19, of the Cos Cob area of Greenwich, was arrested on Sunday, March 29 by Greenwich Police, following the incident, said the Greenwich Police.

According to police, they responded to a home after receiving a 911 hang-up call and found that Ospina had allegedly bit the hand of a victim during a physical fight and that the victim sustained an injury as a result.

Ospina was charged with assault and disorderly conduct and released after posting a $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

