Wilton Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Inside Car In Norwalk

A man who allegedly sexually abused and exposed himself to a woman in a car last year was taken into custody this week by investigators in Fairfield County, police said.

In November last year, a woman contacted police alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Wilton resident Mike Crittenden while inside a car outside a learning center he was forbidden to be at in Norwalk.

It is alleged that Crittenden touched his victim sexually against her will inside the car, at which point she demanded him to get out.

While he was exiting the vehicle, police said it is further alleged that Crittenden pulled out his private parts and called his victim offensive names.

Police said that the assault happened on the property of the Roodner Court Housing in Norwalk, where he had been prohibited from being.

Crittenden, 33, was arrested on Sunday, May 31, and charged with sexual assault, public indecency, and trespassing. Bond was set at $20,000 and Crittenden is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

