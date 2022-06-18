Two Lanes Blocked After I-95 Crash In Norwalk

Two lanes are blocked on a stretch of I-95 Saturday morning, June 18 a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened southbound between exits 14 and 13 at 5 a.m.

A tractor-trailer truck in the breakdown lane was waiting to have a tire repaired when another tractor-trailer struck it, Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Edward Prescott said.

The crash ruptured the diesel saddle tank of the disabled truck and spilled the vegetable contents of the other truck across the highway, Prescott said.

The two drivers were uninjured in the crash.

DEEP was called for the fuel spill, that was contained by firefighters and DOT crews were organizing the cleanup operation.

The high speed lane remains the only lane passable until the cleanup is complete.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

