Suspect Wanted For Stealing $1K In Items From Norwalk Store, Injuring Employee, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $1K in goods from an area store and injured an employee. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $1K in goods from a Fairfield County store and injured an employee.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at the Bed Bath and Beyond on Westport Avenue in Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Tomasz Podgorski.

According to police, the man entered the store and stole more than $1,000.00 of merchandise. An employee sustained a minor injury during a struggle with the man. 

No weapons were displayed during the incident. 

The man was captured on surveillance video. 

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has information to please contact Detective Scott Ribisl at 203-854-3029 or Rribisl@norwalkct.org.

