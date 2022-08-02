Suspect Nabbed For Sexual Assault Of Minor In Norwalk

A Fairfield County man has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a minor following an investigation.

The incident began in Norwalk in March when the department's Special Victims Unit began investigating the sexual assault of a juvenile, said Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police.

Based upon Detective James Thompson’s lengthy investigation and the evidence analysis conducted by the state Forensic Science Laboratory, it was determined that Eddy Puchaicela-Lara, age 31, of Norwalk, was the suspect in the assault, Blake said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Puchaicela-Lara charging him with:

Sexual assault

Unlawful restraint

Illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.

On Monday, Aug. 1, a Norwalk Police Officer assigned to the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, spotted Puchaicela-Lara’s car parked in front of a Slocum Street home in Norwalk, Blake said.

The officer began conducting surveillance and a short time later he observed Puchaicela-Lara exit the house and he was immediately taken into custody.

He is being held on a $2 million bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

